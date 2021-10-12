Sarawak expresses gratitude to civil servants during pandemic with extra pay

Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg today said state officers will each get an additional one-and-half month’s basic pay while federal officers serving in Sarawak will receive RM500 each. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Oct 12 — Civil servants in Sarawak will be getting a little extra financial appreciation from the state government in recognition of their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg today said state officers will each get an additional one-and-half month’s basic pay while federal officers serving in Sarawak will receive RM500 each.

The chief minister made the announcement when sharing the state government’s Budget 2022 plans with assemblymen at a special meeting at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here.

“I am taking this opportunity to express our appreciation and gratitude to all involved, especially the frontliners, medical personnel, security personnel, state and federal officers, the media and others who have worked hard in the fight against the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

He said he believes and hopes that Sarawak is moving towards an endemic phase.

“Meanwhile, we will continue to uphold our unflinching focus and deep commitment on protecting people’s health, wellbeing, and our economy,” he said.