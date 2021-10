This is the 10th straight day where cases have remained below 10,000. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysia added another 7,276 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of infected to 2,353,579 cases.

This is the 10th straight day where cases have remained below 10,000.

MORE TO COME