Sarawak agrees to reopening borders after PM’s announcement, but travellers need to apply for entry

\ SDMC said only fully-vaccinated individuals are allowed to travel to the state. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat, however, said only fully-vaccinated individuals are allowed to travel to the state.

“However, individuals who wish to enter Sarawak are still required to submit their applications through EnterSarawak online, together with the proof of their full vaccination status,” the secretariat said in a statement.

It added that they must also submit the negative results of their RT-PCR or RTK Antigen tests which are valid for three days.

“They are also required to submit their other related personal details,” the secretariat said.

Earlier this afternoon, the prime minister officially announced the lifting of full interstate travel restrictions beginning tomorrow, October 11.

In a special address, Ismail Sabri said the announcement follows the promise made by the government on allowing interstate travel after the overall vaccination rate threshold is reached at 90 per cent under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

He said the government has allowed interstate travel for those who have been fully vaccinated without the need to apply for permission from the authorities.