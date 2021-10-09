Ministry says sufficient Covid-19 self-test kits in market when interstate travel resumes

File photo of a worker arranging the Gmate Covid-19 rapid antigen self-test kits at a Big Pharmacy outlet in Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA BERANG, Oct 9 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has assured the public that there will be sufficient Covid-19 self-test kits in the market to meet the increasing demand following the impending interstate approval to be announced soon.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said there are currently six million Covid-19 self-test kits in the market with 28 companies licensed by the Health Ministry (MOH) as suppliers and distributors.

“Indeed, we expect the demand for test kits will continue to increase in line with the government's recommendation for the people to self-test for Covid-19 in efforts to control its spread before crossing state borders.

“The number of suppliers is also expected to increase from time to time to meet market demand. So the public need not worry because we believe there will be no shortage issue for these test kits,” he said.

Rosol was speaking to reporters after presenting prizes for the “Fun Ride Parlimen Hulu Terengganu” cycling programme in conjunction with National Sports Day 2021, here, today.

The programme was well-received with more than 1,000 applicants, however, only 250 participants were accepted by the organisers according to the standard operating procedures of the set National Recovery Plan phase.

When asked about the proposal by some parties for the government to subsidise the purchase of the Covid-19 self-test kits, Rosol, who is also the Member of Parliament for Hulu Terengganu, said it needed a detailed study.

“In the country's unstable economic situation and in the recovery phase, the matter needs more in-depth study as the government has given many subsidies such as for cooking oil and others,” he said.

Apart from that, Rosol added that the new maximum price of the Covid-19 test kit is expected to be announced by KPDNHEP minister at the end of November after discussions with industry players and the MOH are finalised. — Bernama