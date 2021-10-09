Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s new daily Covid-19 infections drop to 8,743

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced today that there were 8,743 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia in the past 24 hours.

This represents a drop of just over one thousand cases from yesterday’s figure of 9,751.

It also means that new cases in Malaysia have remained below 10,000 for a week.

In a Twitter post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections nationally now stands at 2,332,221 since the pandemic began.

He, however, did not release the breakdown of new infections by state, saying that this data would be accessible via the MoH’s official CovidNow website .

At the time of writing, the data has yet to be made available on CovidNow.

