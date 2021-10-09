Annuar Musa: Pos Malaysia’s Mel Rakyat campaign in line with 'Malaysian Family’ concept

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa says the Mel Rakyat campaign launched by Pos Malaysia in conjunction with this year’s World Post Day is in line with the aspirations of the Malaysian Family. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 ― The Mel Rakyat campaign launched by Pos Malaysia in conjunction with this year’s World Post Day is in line with the aspirations of the Malaysian Family, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the campaign helps people to communicate through letters for free to strengthen their relationships, especially at a time when the country is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, many have not met each other for a long time. This effort (campaign) is most relevant to the Malaysian Family concept introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“It advocates the philosophy of togetherness and living in a democratic and independent country such as Malaysia,” he said in RTM’s ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ programme in conjunction with the World Post Day 2021 today.

The Mel Rakyat campaign, which runs from October 4 to 31, is themed Celebrating Legacy, Connecting the Future.

Stressing the important role played by Pos Malaysia staff especially in ensuring economic and social development and continuity, Annuar expressed his appreciation to Pos Malaysia’s contributions as the oldest postal service of more than 200 years in the country.

He said this year’s World Post Day celebration, themed Innovate to Recover, reflects the efforts and importance of postal services throughout the world in ensuring global economic continuity.

The World Post Day is celebrated on October 9 every year to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874. ― Bernama