Malaysia seeks to be facilitator for conciliation as Human Rights Council member, says foreign minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Malaysia seeks to be the facilitator for conciliation, enabler for cooperation, and builder of consensus as a member of the Human Rights Council, says Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

In a short video message regarding Malaysia’s candidature to the council for the 2022-2024 term, Saifuddin said Malaysia is ready to play its role as a constructive partner and work closely with the member states to advance the global human rights agenda as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to unparalleled social economic crisis globally, disrupting livelihood, education and healthcare.

The crisis also gave rise to racist sentiment and xenophobia and exposed threats to marginalised groups.

“In this context, the role of the Human Rights Council is now more vital than ever to ensure that the public health crisis does not turn into a global human rights crisis,” he said in the video, posted on the Foreign Ministry’s official Twitter account, today.

Saifuddin stressed that as the nation laid the groundwork for a sustained and inclusive recovery, human rights should be kept at the centre of all efforts.

He said the world community has to work harder to find common ground to come together in solidarity to build back stronger in peaceful coexistence and ensure that no one is left behind.

“It is in this spirit that Malaysia offers itself as a candidate for the membership of the Human Rights Council for the term 2022-2024,” he said.

Saifuddin said Malaysia’s candidature has been endorsed by the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) and the Asia Pacific regional grouping (APG) of the Human Rights Council.

He said Malaysia is also proud to be selected as one of the six model countries in the world for its study on good practices emerging from the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) by the office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights.

The elections of Human Rights Council will be held on October 14, 2021 at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Malaysia had been an active member of the Human Rights Council twice before, from 2006- 2009 and 2010-2013. — Bernama