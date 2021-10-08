Khairy orders Health Ministry to lodge police, MCMC reports against fake news about Covid-19, vaccination on Twitter

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet today that he had instructed MOH to act against the social media user who allegedly spread fake news. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been instructed to lodge a report with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding the dissemination of fake news regarding Covid-19 and vaccination on Twitter Spaces, recently.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet today that he had instructed MOH to act against the social media user who allegedly spread fake news.

“There is a time to educate and engage. But there is also a time to enforce the law. I have asked for a report to be lodged against @khalids with PDRM & MCMC for spreading fake news regarding Covid-19 vaccination. Enough lies,” he said.

Earlier, a 31-second video by a Twitter user with the account @khalids on a list of school teachers who died due to vaccination, went viral.

However, a check by Bernama on the Twitter user’s account found that it is not accessible. — Bernama