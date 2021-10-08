Covid-19: 89.1pc of adult population vaccinated as of yesterday, less than 1pc short of targeted 90pc

A total of 196,647 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 108,092 as first dose and 88,555 as second dose, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 45,204,479. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― A total of 20,856,337 individuals or 89.1 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, just 0.9 percentage points short of the targeted 90 per cent.

Based on the Ministry of Health data on the CovidNow portal, 94.6 per cent or 22,153,302 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 196,647 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 108,092 as first dose and 88,555 as second dose, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 45,204,479.

Meanwhile, 4.7 per cent or 147,938 of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 have completed their vaccination and 68.5 per cent or 2,156,346 teenagers have received at least one dose of the vaccine,

On Sept 22, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said interstate travel would resume when 90 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have been fully vaccinated. ― Bernama