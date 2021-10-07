MoF tables amendment on use of National Trust Fund for vaccine procurement

Deputy Finance Minister I Mohd Shahar Abdullah speaks during the winding-up session of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat, October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has tabled the National Trust Fund (KWAN) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill, tabled by Deputy Finance Minister I Mohd Shahar Abdullah, is aimed at amending the National Trust Fund Act 1988 (Act 399).

The amendment is for the insertion of a new section, which is Section 6(c), which seeks to allow KWAN funds to be used for the procurement of vaccines and any expenditure on vaccines for an outbreak of any infectious disease as specified under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

According to the MoF, this bill will not involve the government in any additional expenditure and will have its second reading at the current parliamentary session. — Bernama