NSC: EMCO in Prosdet Pantos, Pahang from Oct 8

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced at the Integrated Remote District Programme (Prosdet) Pantos in Mukim Ulu Jelai in Lipis, Pahang, from Friday to October 21.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, said that the decision was made after studying the Health Ministry’s risk assessment and trends of Covid-19 infection in the locality.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) is the same as that announced for all EMCOs previously,” he said in a statement via Facebook, today.

He also said that the EMCO in Kampung Rompon, Tambunan in Sabah will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled. — Bernama