Five from enforcement agency among seven arrested in Klang Valley for alleged involvement in gang robbery

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said following several raids carried out in the Klang Valley, five men and two women aged from 19 to 30 were detained at six locations on Monday and Tuesday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Five members of an enforcement agency were among seven detained on suspicion of being involved in a gang robbery.

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said following several raids carried out in the Klang Valley, five men and two women aged from 19 to 30 were detained at six locations on Monday and Tuesday.

He said the first suspect, a man, was detained in Jalan Pekan Salak Selatan here at about 11pm on Monday, while police seized a motorcycle key along with the attire he was believed to have used in the robbery.

“On October 5 (yesterday), about 1.20pm, police detained one more male suspect in the Pandan Indah area, Selangor, and seized a Yamaha Legenda motorcycle and one mobile phone.

“Police subsequently detained three more men and two women at four separate locations, namely Salak South, Pudu, Ampang and Kajang at about 8.30am, on the same day,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Idzam said they also seized a Yamaha LC 135 motorcycle, a Proton Iswara, two branded mobile phones and RM3,000 in cash.

“Three suspects were found to possess criminal records, among them for robbery and drugs offences while one suspect tested positive in a urine test.

“All the suspects have now been detained in the Bukit Jalil Police Station and Salak Selatan Baru Police Station lock-ups and were remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for six and seven days until October 11,” he said. — Bernama