Sabah now allows teens to dine in with vaccinated parents, those under 12 urged to stay in

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 5 — The Sabah government has continued to relax a number of restrictions, now allowing parents to dine in eateries and restaurants with their children under the age of 17, despite still being in Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said although the state government is allowing parents who have completed their vaccinations to accompany their children dining out, it is still not encouraging children under the age of 12 to do so.

As Sabah reached its target of vaccinating some 60 per cent of the registered adult population in the state, it has lifted several restrictions, including allowing certain inter-zone district travel, and opening up more businesses.

The state government has also released SOPs for spas, beauty salons, reflexology and massage centers, health centres, and manicure and pedicure services.

Only employees and customers who have completed the vaccination are allowed to enter business premises including supermarkets and restaurants.

The state also announced that from October 6, citizens entering Sabah who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted from self-quarantine, unless they are returning from abroad.

However, they are still subject to quarantine if they show symptoms of the virus at entry point.

Domestic travellers only need to stay at home for 10 days; but international travellers will undergo the required 14 days.

The SOP also pointed out that although the Sabah government allows people to enter, it must abide by its entry guidelines beforehand, and must also obtain an interstate permit from the police.

Non-Sabahan or family members of Sabahans still need to apply for a special entry permit from the state government before entering the state.

The state government also allows people to use the rapid antigen kit or saliva antigen kit as proof of pre-entry test results.