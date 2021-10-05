Perak to close registration for first Covid-19 jab on Oct 8, MB tells parents

A student receives his Covid-19 jab at SMA Izzuddin Shah in Ipoh October 5, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 5 — Perak Mentri Besar Saarani Mohamad today reminded parents and guardians in the state to register their children for Covid-19 vaccination as the first dose will be open only until this Friday.

Saarani said the second dose of vaccines for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 will start from October 10 and will continue until all adolescents in the state are vaccinated.

“We can confidently say that we are not safe until others have completed their vaccination. Even though vaccination is, they have to be concerned about others. For example, if a house catches fire, it doesn’t mean the neighbour’s will be safe from the fire.

“Therefore, parents need to be vaccinated and they should allow their children to get vaccinated too,” he told reporters after visiting the adolescents vaccination centre at SMA Izzuddin Shah at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah here.

Saarani said a total of 126,211 students aged between 12 and 17 have registered for vaccination in Perak as of yesterday.

Perak Mentri Besar Saarani Mohamad speaks to the press during a visit to the vaccination centre at SMA Izzuddin Shah, Ipoh October 5, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

From that figure, 115,617 students or 91.6 per cent have received their first dose.

Based on age, Saarani said a total of 61,853 students aged 18 and 17 have registered for vaccination and 55,976 from them or 92.67 per cent have received the vaccination.

“For students aged 12 to 15 years, a total of 64,358 have registered and 59,641 of them or 92.67 per cent have been vaccinated,” he said.

He also said that the state has opened a total of 41 vaccination centres for adolescents, including schools, vocational colleges and public vaccination centres, in 12 districts in Perak.

Saarani also said that the rumours of side effects on students did not affect the vaccination process for adolescents in the state.

“Based on the percent of registration, there is no sign that it affected the vaccination process.

“Furthermore the authorities had confirmed that the rumours are fake news,” he said.