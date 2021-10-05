Interdistrict travel restrictions in Sarawak to be lifted after midnight, says SDMC

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee stressed that although the crossing districts have relaxed for those who have been fully vaccinated, they should continue to take preventative steps to stem the spread of Covid-19. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Oct 5 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today that restrictions on interdistrict travel will no longer be needed after midnight tonight.

However, it said visiting one another is not encouraged and the public must exercise some restraint as the state is still facing the threats of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They must also realise that all of us are responsible to give priority to the safety of the community, especially those in the rural areas,” the SDMC secretariat said in a statement.

The secretariat also reminded that children under the age of 12 are not encouraged to go out of their houses for now.

“If there is a need, then they should be accompanied by their parents or guardians who have been fully vaccinated,” it said.

It said they must also comply with the health protocols which have been set by the Health Department and SDMC.

It stressed that although the crossing districts have relaxed for those who have been fully vaccinated, they should continue to take preventative steps to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The secretariat said they should continue to wear the face masks and practice physical distancing while in public places, ensure that there is sufficient ventilation and avoid group activities.

It also said a police permit is still required for entries from outside the state.