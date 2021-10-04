Istana Melaka says no letters received from political parties seeking audience with governor

Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam receives the text of the opening speech from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali during the 14th Melaka State Legislative Assembly at Kompleks Seri Negeri, September 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Oct 4 — The Istana Melaka has yet to receive a letter from any political party seeking an audience with the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, over claims that the current state government has lost its majority to govern the state, said the governor’s special secretary, Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad.

He said Tun Mohd Ali was currently undergoing self-quarantine for two weeks starting September 30, following close contact with Covid-19 positive individuals.

“Thus far, there is no letter has been submitted to Tun Mohd Ali,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

State Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, Adly Zahari, was previously reported as saying that his party would seek an audience with Tun Mohd Ali in the near future, to submit a letter informing that the state government, under Chief Minister, Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali, had lost its majority.

Today, four state assemblymen declared that they have lost confidence in the chief minister’s leadership, and had withdrawn support for him.

The assemblymen are former Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). — Bernama