Dr Noor Hisham: 149 people test positive for Covid-19 from Langkawi travel bubble since Sept 16

Tourists walk past a thermal scanner at the jetty, as Langkawi reopens to domestic tourists, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Malaysia September 16, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — A total of 149 people who visited Kedah through the Langkawi Travel Bubble programme since September 16 have been found to be Covid-19 positive after being tested with the Antigen Rapid Test Kits (RTK-Ag).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham in a statement today said so far 186 people have been identified to be their close contacts.

He added that collectively, 40,458 people had been screened throughout the duration of the programme’s implementation of about two weeks.

The number above includes those who had opted to do the real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests themselves and tested negative before leaving for Langkawi.

“This (total) involves 34,038 people who were screened at seven airport entry gates and 6,420 people through ferry at Kuala Perlis and Kuala Kedah,” he added.

MORE TO COME