National Sports Council ex-chief Zolkples Embong found dead at home

Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong was found dead at his home October 3, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Former National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong was found dead at his home this morning, according to the police.

The police confirmed his death following reports by NSC staff that they had been unable to contact Zolkples since Friday, when he missed the Muslim Friday prayers at Vista MSN, Bukit Jalil.

This prompted police and fire and rescue department officers to visit Zolkples’ home this morning, where they found him on his kitchen floor after they secured entry.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation, according to initial reports released by the police.

However, national news agency Bernama quoted an unnamed police official as saying that a heart attack was suspected.

In response to the news, Malaysian athletes' official Twitter page also confirmed his death earlier this morning.

