Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases drop to 9,066, first time under 10,000 in nearly three months

File picture shows Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The country’s new Covid-19 cases dipped below the 10,000 mark today with 9,066 new infections reported.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter that Sarawak topped the list again with 1,418 new infections, followed by 1,000 in Selangor, 981 in Johor, 827 in Terengganu, and 796 in Kelantan.

Kuala Lumpur reported 201 new infections while the cumulative case total rose to 2.27 million confirmed Covid-19 infections.

However, this is the first time in almost three months that daily cases have gone below 10,000, with the last on July 10 when 9,353 new cases were reported.

