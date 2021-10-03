Malaysia reports 109 new Covid-19 deaths

Forensics personnel prepare to transport the body of a recently deceased Covid-19 patient to a burial site from the Penang General Hospital August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Health Ministry has disclosed another 109 deaths related to Covid-19 as of midnight yesterday, bringing the country’s losses from the disease to 26,565 lives.

The number is the lowest number reported in a day since the first half of July.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 reporting now includes both deaths recorded on the day as well as backlogged cases that are categorised after subsequent confirmation.

Malaysia’s reported deaths yesterday still placed the country 13th globally, below the Philippines and Vietnam that were joint tenth with 164 deaths but above Indonesia (14th, 89 deaths).

By location, Penang contributed the most to the cases yesterday, with 18 deaths, ahead of the 17 in the Klang Valley.

Penang also remained the individual state with the highest fatality rate from Covid-19 by far, with 12.3 deaths for every 100,000 residents or around two-and-half times the national average of 4.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Other locations with above average death rate rates from Covid-19 were Perlis (8.6), Johor (7.7), Sabah (5.8), Sarawak (5.2), Kelantan (4.9) and Kedah (4.8).

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 10,915 new Covid-19 infections to bring the total number of cases so far to 2,263,616.