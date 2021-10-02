Health Ministry adds 121 to Covid-19 deaths; 28 brought in dead

Workers and family members wearing protective suits bury a victim of the Covid-19 disease at a cemetery in Shah Alam May 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Malaysia’s Covid-19 death tally continued to climb as the Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 121 more fatalities this morning.

Sarawak recorded the highest number of deaths at 25 followed by the Klang Valley (Selangor and Kuala Lumpur combined) at 22.

Both Sarawak and the Klang Valley have the highest rate of fully vaccinated adult population out of all the states.

Still, the number of deaths related to the coronavirus disease appeared to be on the decline in a trend observed throughout the country, underscoring the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines.

The number of deaths averaged 83 over the past seven days, with Sarawak reporting 15 followed by Johor at 12 deaths.

The total Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia now stands at 26,456.

At least 72 per cent of the country’s population have received one dose of the vaccine while over 60 per cent or 20.38 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry’s latest figures.

The MoH projects 80 per cent of the population would be fully vaccinated by November 12, 2021.

The high vaccination rates may explain the drop in ICU admissions throughout the country. Only Putrajaya reported a 90 per cent utilisation rate.

Penang was the only state to see its ICU admissions climbing. The utilisation rate was 89.5 per cent as of 5.30am today.