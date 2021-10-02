Covid-19: Health Ministry says 86.8pc of adult population fully vaccinated

As of yesterday, 94.2 per cent or 22,059,329 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 71,779 or 2.3 per cent of adolescents, aged between 12 and 17 completed their vaccination. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― A total of 20,317,843 individuals or 86.8 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Ministry of Health (MoH) data on the COVIDNOW portal, about 3.2 per cent more is required to achieve 90 per cent adult vaccination.

A total of 237,245 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 103,021 as first dose and 134,224 as second dose, bringing the total number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 43,933,988.

PICK was launched on February 24 this year to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 121 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday (October 1), with 28 of them brought in dead (BID), bringing the total death due to the virus in the country to 26,456.

On the total death reported yesterday, only 83 cases were the actual deaths reported for the day, while the rest were backlog cases. ― Bernama