Covid-19: Sarawak Islamic Council to allow mosque, surau activities in the state from Oct 4

The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) said obligatory, non-obligatory (sunat) and Friday prayers are allowed at Sarawak Jamek Mosque, all mosques and surau in the state’s divisions, districts, sub-districts and parishes, subject to the premises’ capacity to allow worshippers to observe the one-metre physical distancing rule. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Oct 1 — All mosque and surau activities in Sarawak such as studies, lectures, talks, courses and workshops will be allowed beginning October 4 (Monday) in strict compliance with the current Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) in a statement today said, however, the permission does not include activities that involve close physical contact such as dead body management hands-on training.

“Only worshippers and staff who have completed the Covid-19 jabs are allowed to attend activities hosted at mosques or surau, funeral management of bodies not related to Covid-19 as well as visiting graves in strict compliance with current Covid-19 SOPs,” read the statement.

It said obligatory, non-obligatory (sunat) and Friday prayers are allowed at Sarawak Jamek Mosque, all mosques and surau in the state’s divisions, districts, sub-districts and parishes, subject to the premises’ capacity to allow worshippers to observe the one-metre physical distancing rule.

Worshippers are urged to follow the SOPs such as wearing a face mask at all times, measuring body temperature, registering their attendance via the MySejahtera mobile application or in the logbook provided by the premises, bringing their prayer mat, performing ablution before coming to the mosques or surau, avoid crowding when entering or leaving the premises and avoid shaking hands with other worshippers.

It said food can only be packed to go as feasts are not allowed in mosques and surau, adding that individuals who are undergoing the Covid-19 quarantine order issued by the Health Ministry, as well as those exhibiting symptoms, are prohibited from attending mosques and surau activities. — Bernama