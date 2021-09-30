Morning downpour triggers flash floods in parts of Johor Baru

The aftermath of a pre-dawn flash flooding early this morning at a village along Jalan Denai Utama, Kempas in Johor Baru September 30, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Sept 30 — Several areas in the district here were reportedly hit by flash floods after a heavy pre-dawn downpour of more than two hours today.

The areas hit included Jalan Denai Utama in Kempas where about 500 people were affected, Jalan Permatang in Kempas (100 people affected), Kampung Laut in Skudai (50 people affected) and Kampung Kangkar Tebrau (1,000 people affected).

The heavy rain started around 5am and ended about 7am, causing some areas to be submerged by waters up to a metre deep.

However, by 8am, water levels started to recede in most of the areas.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman confirmed that they received reports of flash floods in several areas of the Johor Baru district.

He said the department received emergency calls in several of the areas.

“However, in all the affected locations, no evacuation operations were carried out as the water levels also have receded,” said the spokesman.