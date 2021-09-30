Minister: 12MP formulated holistically to strengthen higher education

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during question time in Parliament, September 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) has been formulated holistically in line with the strategic objective of the Malaysian Family concept — Prosperous, Inclusive, Sustainable, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

Noraini said with the government’s support through 12MP, the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) remained committed to empower and improve the country’s higher education through continuous efforts in strengthening the quality of delivery for the benefit of the Malaysian family.

She said the ministry was also committed to realising the initiatives highlighted in line with the key focuses that had been outlined under the 12MP.

Through the Second Focus: Strengthening Catalysts for Growth, Noraini said efforts to produce quality and highly skilled human capital were realised through the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Empowerment Agenda.

“In this regard, the TVET Single Accreditation Programme initiative and a centralised platform for TVET supply and demand (TVET Collaboration Hub, TCH) was introduced (and) collaboration between industry and academia was also further strengthened,” she said in a statement today.

To support the effort, MOHE has developed the Graduate Marketability Strategic Plan 2021-2025 as an initiative to increase the marketability of graduates is by upgrading several facilities at the public universities.

In addition, the development of the Higher Education Digitisation Plan will give a new lease on life to talent development programmes in higher learning institutions in line with the new norms of teaching and learning implementation.

MOHE is also pleased to support the Fifth Focus: Eradication of hardcore poverty and narrowing the income gap and especially in efforts to help improve the capability, skills and competitiveness of finding jobs for the middle-income (M40) group.

Hence, the re-skills programme and training, as well as entrepreneurial activities, will be enhanced while ensuring the M40 children have access to quality education at an affordable cost.

Touching on the importance of human capital development including huffaz as stated under the Sixth Focus on strengthening Bumiputera agenda and Malaysia Family, the ministry is committed to improving training in technical and professional fields so that more Bumiputeras will become experts in various fields and master future career skills.

Under the Seventh Focus: boosting the development of less-developed states will ensure the construction of the teaching hospitals of Universiti Malaysia Sabah and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak are completed on schedule to improve the healthcare system in both states.

The 12MP (2021-2025) was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob on Monday to restore the momentum of economic growth and achieve long-term development goals, as the country is facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama