DBKL suspends enforcement of ban on liquor sales by Chinese medicine halls, grocery shops until Oct 31

Staff arranging bottles of alcohol at Village Grocer in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, June 4, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The ban on liquor sales by grocery and convenience shops as well as Chinese medicine halls around the capital scheduled to come into effect tomorrow has been postponed for a month till October 31.

Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) announced in a statement today that the postponement of the ban’s enforcement was to allow a study related to the control of liquor sales in Kuala Lumpur to be completed.

“The availability and accessibility of liquor has been the subject of complaints and protests as it can be detrimental to public order,” the statement said.

The statement also said that currently retail liquor licence owners were still allowed to sell liquor in grocery shops, convenience stores and Chinese medicine halls till October 30, 2021.

DBKL had previously issued liquor licence guidelines effective November 15, 2020, which states that sales of liquor at grocery stores, convenience stores and Chinese medicine halls would not be allowed from October 1, 2021 (tomorrow). — Bernama