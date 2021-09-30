Ahmad Maslan wants political funding law expedited, says was victimised by its absence

Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan arrives at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Fresh from his acquittal for failing to declare RM2 million to the Inland Revenue Board, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan insisted today he would not have been charged if proposed laws on political funding already existed.

When debating the 12th Malaysia Plan in Parliament today, Ahmad said such laws must be made and implemented as soon as possible.

“I am a victim because political funding is not yet legislated, but thankfully yesterday I was released and discharged, but I was still made to pay a compound,” he said.

Ahmad’s statement prompted Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong to ask why the Umno secretary-general had to make a compound payment if he were innocent.

Ahmad explained that he was initially offered the compound when he was first charged in 2019 with failing to declare RM2 million which he received from Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said he decided to claim trial after he was offered to compound the charges for 50 times more than the amount usually issued, and how those accused of handling larger amounts of cash were made to pay smaller quantums.

“I fought it at that time, but when I saw how slow the process was, I admitted to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) that I received RM1.1 million and I never admitted about receiving RM2 million.

“Thereafter, MACC then asked the person who gave me the money, who is Pekan (Najib), and he verified that it was RM1.1 million and about when I received it. So because of that I paid and was released. That is the decision of the courts which we should respect,” he said.

Ahmad then recommended to the government to expedite the tabling and introduction of legislations concerning political funding.

“I would like to urge the government that the Political Funding Act is tabled in this Sitting, and there will be a new Bill presented as mentioned previously by the prime minister,” he said.

Yesterday, the High Court ordered Ahmad to be freed after deputy public prosecutor Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar informed the court that the prosecution was withdrawing the two charges after the accused paid a compound of RM1.1 million the day before.

Prior to this, the court had set 23 days starting June 7 next year to hear the case.

On the first charge, Ahmad was alleged to have violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from the former prime minister in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013.

The former deputy finance minister was alleged to have received the money, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, via a check from AmIslamic Bank Berhad dated Nov 27, 2013 which he personally cashed on the same day

The other charge was for giving false statements to the MACC when questioned by investigating officer Mohd Zairi Zainal over the issue at the media conference room, at the Parliament building between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019.