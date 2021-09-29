Malaysia’s Covid-19 fatality rises by another 240, 71 dead before reaching hospital

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury the remains of a Covid-19 patient at the Christian cemetery in Fairy Park, Klang June 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Health Ministry recorded 240 more deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the overall toll to 25,935 since the pandemic began last year.

Based on the ministry’s data last updated at 4am today, there were 89 deaths on average over the past seven days.

The ministry did not provide a number of actual fatalities over the past 24 hours as it now logs Covid-19 deaths based on when they were reported. This includes backlogged cases.

The number of people who were brought dead to hospitals was 71.

The latest figure marks the fifth day in a row that reported deaths have topped 200. Last Friday, it was 250, on Saturday it was 228 before climbing up to 278 on Monday and dipped to 240 yesterday.

Penang still has the highest fatality rate of all states at 14.0 deaths per 100,000 in the population in the last two weeks.

The next closest is Johor, which is also the only other state with a double digit fatality rate per 100,000 people, at 10.4.

The national fatality rate per 100,000 people stands at 5.4 at the time of writing.

Apart from Penang and Johor, four other states logged death rates slightly higher than the national rate. Sabah stands at 6.7, Kedah (6.1), Kelantan (5.9) and Perlis (5.5).

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 infections rose up slightly yesterday to 11,332 cases after a week of trending downwards and reached a low of 10,959 on Monday.

The country’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 2,220,526 since the viral disease was recorded locally.