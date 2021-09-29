Azalina criticises Putrajaya over appeal of citizenship ruling

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is pictured at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said today chastised the government over its bid to appeal against the High Court decision granting automatic citizenship to children born abroad to Malaysian mothers with foreign spouses.

In her speech debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the former de facto law and parliamentary affairs minister questioned why such Malaysian mothers were treated differently from Malaysian fathers with foreign spouses.

She added that she was perplexed by the government’s move to appeal the ruling.

“Be fair to all. If the mother cannot get it, don’t give it to the fathers either. Why is it that the mothers are denied (the automatic citizenship right for their children) while it is okay for the fathers?

“Up to the government to answer. To the others, don’t get mad. I am just asking,” Azalina said.

MORE TO COME