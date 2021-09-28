TVET programmes yet to achieve 11th Malaysia Plan targets, federal audit finds

TVET programmes only managed to produce 474,672 (52.8 per cent) graduates from 2016 to 2020 compared to the 900,000 new job opportunity targets set for 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2019 Series 2 has revealed that the country’s Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) programmes have yet to reach the targets set under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

The report also found that evaluations on the effectiveness of TVET as a whole were not implemented, apart from the weaknesses in the management of the programme in terms of its delivery and accreditation; accreditation certification; assessment on the competencies of teaching staff and management of student financing.

“Among the weaknesses that need to be noted include the total intake of TVET students between 2016 and 2020 which showed a downward trend between 1.0 per cent and 24.6 per cent. Students enrolment in 2016 was 139,699 compared to only 99,589 students in 2020,” the report revealed.

In addition, the TVET programmes only managed to produce 474,672 (52.8 per cent) graduates from 2016 to 2020 compared to the 900,000 new job opportunity targets set for 2020.

The report also revealed that a total of RM1.324 billion of student loan repayments under the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) and RM443.63 million under the Federal Education Loan Revolving Fund (TPPPP) have yet to be collected.

The audit involves an evaluation of the management of TVET programmes under the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) and Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) from 2016 to 2020 which covers two main audit areas namely performance and programme management.

The government allocated RM29.689 billion to six TVET providers namely MoE, MoHE, KSM, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries and Ministry of Works in 11MP.

Meanwhile, to further enhance the efficiency of TVET management, the report recommended relevant ministries and agencies take several measures including conducting a comprehensive across-the-board study to assess the impact of TVET programmes.

It also recommended that these TVET providers implement all the initiatives planned under the TVET Empowerment Cabinet Committee and emphasised the need to create a single accreditation centre for all programmes offered to ensure TVET graduates are recognised by the public and private sectors to meet the country’s industrial needs.

“In addition, the management of PTPK and TPPPP needs to increase efforts and enforcement of loan repayment, including taking legal action against borrowers who fail to make repayments to ensure continuity in providing loans to qualified students,” read the report.

TVET is a programme to produce skilled graduates to meet industrial needs as well as the country’s socio-economic objectives. — Bernama



