Sarawak DCM Masing says he is faring well in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing gives a thumbs-up as he awaits transportation by ambulance to the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching September 28, 2021. — Picture via Facebook/Tan Sri Dr James Masing

KUCHING, Sept 28 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing gave an update on his health tonight, following his hospitalisation for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, he said that he has symptoms usually associated with the virus, such as fever, cough, a loss of appetite and water in his lungs.

He also revealed that he is a Category Three case but stressed that he is doing well in the Intensive Care Unit of the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“As I lay on my ICU hospital bed in SGH, Kuching, trying to recover from Covid-19 attack, I thought that after two full doses of vaccine, I will be safe from Covid-19 attack. But I am not safe! I just hope the severity will not be there. Only time will tell,” he said on his Facebook page.

“If I am free from Covid-19 disastrous impact, vaccine is indeed the tool to fight Covid-19 infection. I would advise those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

“You must take Covid-19 pandemic very seriously.”

Earlier today, Masing’s office confirmed that he had been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) after testing positive for Covid-19.

It said the 72-year-old Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president and Baleh state assemblyman was in a stable condition and that he only had mild symptoms.

“He is indeed positive for Covid-19 and is currently being hospitalised at SGH. Mild symptoms and his condition is stable,” it said in a statement.

The statement was issued after several news portals reported Masing’s hospitalisation earlier in the day, after his RT-PCR test came back positive for Covid-19.