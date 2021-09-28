Govt did not pay over RM2b for consultants to compile 12MP plan, Tok Pa tells Anwar

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said that the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) had never spent RM2 billion as claimed by the Port Dickson MP, and that only a ‘very small cost’ was involved. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The government did not pay RM2 billion to consultants to compile the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said, in rebutting Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar had claimed in Parliament earlier today that he was told RM1.8 billion was spent on foreign consultants five years ago, and that over RM2 billion was paid out for such expertise for the 12MP, lamenting that perhaps only part of the findings compiled by them could be used.

During his speech on the 12MP, he said that the allocation should be rightfully channelled to local experts to carry out their research for the 12MP, including those on poverty, as they are the ones who understand local issues best.

However, in his statement, Mustapa said that the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) had never spent RM2 billion as claimed by the Port Dickson MP, and that only a “very small cost” was involved.

“The national development plan for these five years was prepared by the JPM EPU officers under my supervision, with input from various parties. The preparation of the 12MP involved a very small cost for sessions involving management, print and media consultants. I hope Datuk Seri Anwar can correct his statement to avoid a negative perception of JPM EPU officers and the government,” Mustapa said.