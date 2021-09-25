MKN: EMCO in Kampung Bambangan to start Monday

Kampung Bambangan to be the next location under EMCO. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be implemented in Kampung Bambangan, Telupid in Sabah from Sept 27 until Oct 10, says National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the decision was made after examining the Health Ministry’s presentation on the risk assessment and Covid-19 infection trends.

In another development, the EMCO at Ladang Insanjaya and Ladang Darabif in Pekan, Pahang and Taman Semarak Mega in Tawau, Sabah ended today, as scheduled.

The EMCO was also ended at Perumahan IOI Plantation Unico Oil Mill Sdn Bhd in Segama near Lahad Datu and Kampung Dumpiring Bawah, Ranau in Sabah and Kampung Bendang Pak Yong and Kampung Simpangan in Pengkalan Kubur near Tumpat, Kelantan earlier than scheduled (Sept 26). — Bernama