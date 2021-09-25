MB: PM gives nod to Johor joining Malaysia-Singapore border reopening committee

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad speaks to reporters at Thistle Johor Baru September 25, 2021 — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 25 — Johor will now be directly involved in a technical committee tasked with overseeing the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border, said Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob agreed to the matter today, during his one-day working visit to the state.

“The prime minister has agreed that Johor should be directly involved, not only on the issue of the border opening, but also on the standard operating procedures (SOP) required in relation to cross-border movements.

“Among the issues that require the state government’s assistance is drawing up a list of Malaysians who work in Singapore and have been vaccinated there, but whose status has not been updated on the MySejahtera application,” said Hasni.

He said this to reporters after attending a meeting with senior state government leaders at the Thistle Johor Baru hotel today.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Hasni added that other areas that involve the state government would be the movement of lorries bringing supplies to Singapore, whose drivers must take Covid-19 rapid tests (RTK).

On September 7, during the Johor Legislative Assembly, Hasni requested that state government representatives be part of a special committee to discuss the reopening of the Malaysia-Singapore border.

He was reported to have said that Johor’s participation was important because the reopening of the Johor-Singapore border was a key component of the state’s economic recovery efforts.