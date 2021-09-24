Rosmah loses bid to nullify solar project trial and recuse Sri Ram as prosecutor

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court September 24, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― The High Court today dismissed an application by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to nullify her corruption case by disqualifying Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram as senior deputy public prosecutor (DPP) in the trial.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ruled that Sri Ram’s appointment under Sections 376, 377, 378 and 379 of the Criminal Procedure Code by the then attorney-general Tommy Thomas in August 2018 was valid, Malaysiakini reported.

The judge also noted that incumbent Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun had affirmed Sri Ram’s appointment to handle Rosmah’s case in two letters dated July 8 last year and May 21 this year.

“The pertinent issue is whether Sri Ram’s appointment can be [done] retrospectively [to be DPP in Rosmah’s case].

“I agree with the prosecution that the Public Prosecutor has the power under Section 50 of the Interpretation Act, and is entitled to make Sri Ram’s appointment with retrospective effect,” Zaini was quoted saying.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is charged with soliciting RM187.5 million from contractor Saidi Abang Samsudin in 2016 and 2017 for the Sarawak schools solar energy supply project, as well as receiving RM6.5 million in cash from him.

It is alleged that the money was meant to help Saidi’s company, Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, to secure the RM1.25 billion project to supply electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The 69-year-old Rosmah is scheduled to take the stand on October 5, when the defence case begins.

In February, Zaini ordered Rosmah to enter her defence on all three charges of corruption.