Khairy says it again: Walk-in Covid-19 jabs only for teens who are homeschooled, non-school goers or in university

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, September 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The Health Ministry stressed once again today that walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations for those aged 12 to 17 are limited to those who are homeschooled, non-school goers and university students.

During a press conference this evening, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin echoed the advice of his deputy Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali on Wednesday.

Dr Noor Azmi had reminded parents not to rush to vaccination centres (PPVs) with their school-going children as they will receive an appointment via their school.

“Scheduled adolescent vaccinations at 156 public integrated PPVs and schools started yesterday, September 23, 2021.

“Through this approach, walk-in vaccinations are only for adolescents who are non-school goers, those studying at IPTA/IPTS (public or private universities) and those who are homeschooled,” he said during a press conference.

Khairy added that full and day boarding school students will receive their appointments through the MySejahtera app.

On Wednesday, Dr Noor Azmi had also explained that the school will inform parents of their children’s vaccination details such as the date, time and location.

He added that special needs students, such as those with ADHD, autism, or mental disabilities, will receive their vaccine via appointments at health facilities, while teenagers in rehabilitation centres will receive their vaccine on site.

PICK Youth officially kicked off on September 20 and has vaccinated 410,489 teenagers as of September 21.

In terms of states, Sabah leads with 140,890 shots, followed by Sarawak (85,291), Kedah (31,294), Kelantan (17,413), Johor (27,936) and Labuan (2,515).