Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll tops 24,000 as another 334 fatalities reported

The forensics team prepares to transport the body of a recently deceased Covid-19 patient to a burial site from the Penang General Hospital, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Health Ministry has reported another 334 deaths related to Covid-19 as of midnight yesterday, bringing the country’s human losses from the disease to 24,078 lives.

The ministry also reported the seven-day average for Covid-19 deaths was 101 as of yesterday.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 reporting now includes both deaths recorded on the day as well as backlogged cases that are categorised after subsequent confirmation.

By location, Klang Valley contributed the most to the cases yesterday, with 205 deaths.

Penang remained the individual state with the highest fatality rate from Covid-19 by far, with 16 deaths for every 100,000 residents or around two-and-half times the national average of 6.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

Other locations with above average death rate rates from Covid-19 were Johor (12.3), Sabah (7.3), and Kedah (6.4).

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 15,759 new Covid-19 infections to bring the total number of cases so far to 2.1 million.