Johor Baru housewife loses over RM1.03m to Macau Scam

JOHOR BARU, Sept 22 — A housewife lost RM1.03 million after being deceived by members of a Macau Scam syndicate who impersonated Inland Revenue Board (IRB) officials and police officers here recently.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the victim, a 69-year-old housewife, received a call from a man claiming to be an IRB officer who informed her that she was involved in money laundering activities earlier this month.

He said the call was then connected to an individual masquerading as a police officer known as “Mr Yong”.

“The victim, who was afraid, then followed the suspect’s instructions to open an international bank account in her name and gave the automated teller machine (ATM) card serial number and bank account PIN to the suspect.

“Between September 3 and 17, the victim made a transfer from five local bank accounts to an international bank account with a total value of RM1.03 million,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued here today.

Johor’s top cop also revealed that the victim handed the banking account’s transaction authorisation code (TAC) number to the suspect.

A TAC number is a unique six-digit code that one can generate on a mobile device and receive via SMS for internet banking on mobile.

Ayob Khan said on September 21, the victim checked the international bank account and found that a large amount of her money had disappeared. She then realised that she had been duped.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said.

The Macau Scam is a telecommunication fraud originating from syndicates in Taiwan and China.

Of late, local syndicate members use domestic lines claiming to be from the authorities or government agencies to trick victims into handing over large sums of money.

The number of scam victims in the country has spiked, with new reports surfacing weekly.