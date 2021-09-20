Wild party: In Kuala Lumpur, two cops among 14 nabbed at luxury condominium in Changkat Raja Chulan

KL Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Sahar Abd Latif said the seven men and seven women aged between 20 and 40 who were arrested in the 9.30pm operation were also positive for ketamine. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Two policemen — a lance corporal and an extra police constable — were among 14 individuals detained by the police after they were believed to have attended a wild party at a luxury condominium in Changkat Raja Chulan, here, on Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Sahar Abd Latif said the seven men and seven women aged between 20 and 40 who were arrested in the 9.30pm operation were also positive for ketamine.

He said police also found ketamine drugs weighing about 5.56 grams estimated to be worth RM834.

“The organiser of the wild party is a 39-year-old man, and visitors are invited to attend via phone call by the organiser at a luxury condominium rented for RM220 a day,” he said in a statement today.

Sahar said all the partygoers were issued a compound of RM4,000 each for violating the standard operating procedures of the National Recovery Plan.

“They are also being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 involving Sections 12 (2) and 15 (1) (a) for possession of drugs,” he said.

“The management of hotels, serviced apartments and condominiums are urged to channel information related to such activities. Those with information can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama