Asean manufacturer hopes CanSino Covid-19 vaccine included in Malaysia’s booster programme

SGB said based on a study by Jiangsu Center of Disease Control, a Convidecia booster shot demonstrated an increase of at least 78-fold in average neutralising antibody levels, in comparison with a booster shot with the same inactivated vaccine showing a 15.2-fold increase in antibody levels. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Solution Group Bhd (SGB) hopes the government would consider including the Convidecia single-dose Covid-19 vaccine as part of the booster dose programme.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solution Biologics Sdn Bhd, is the Asean manufacturing partner for CanSino Biologics Inc’s (CanSino) Convidecia vaccine.

In a statement today, SGB said based on a study by Jiangsu Center of Disease Control, a Convidecia booster shot demonstrated an increase of at least 78-fold in average neutralising antibody levels, in comparison with a booster shot with the same inactivated vaccine showing a 15.2-fold increase in antibody levels.

The company added that the study found that taking a booster shot with the vaccine after receiving a two-dose inactivated vaccine was proven to be safe and able to effectively produce an immune response to the Covid-19 virus.

SGB deputy group managing director Datuk Dr Mohd Nazlee Kamal said the company had the infrastructure through its fill and finish facility and the capacity ready to take on the rise in demand.

“We can provide the booster shots for Malaysia and, at the same time, supply to the Asean region,” he said.

Malaysia is considering booster shots to enhance the immune system against the virus beginning in early October, while Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said earlier today that the details on the booster shot programme would be announced in one or two weeks. — Bernama