JKJAV: 78.2pc of adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Walk-in recipients wait to get their Covid-19 vaccine injection at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre vaccination centre, August 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — A total of 18,295,014 individuals or 78.2 per cent of the adult population in the country have been fully vaccinated as of yesterday, according to the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

JKJAV, in an infographic on its official Twitter account today, said 93.1 per cent or 21,938,426 individuals of the adult population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On the daily vaccination rate, it said a total of 232,559 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 73,106 doses as first dose and 159,453 doses to second dose recipients, bringing the number of doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 40,155,975.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama