Malaysia records 388 deaths due to Covid-19, overall tally climbs to 22,743

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam, July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― The Ministry of Health logged 388 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic here to 22,743.

Out of the new deaths logged, 64 cases had been brought in dead.

The ministry’s Covid-19 death records now include backlogged cases, rather than just the daily deaths with Covid-19 detected.

As of 7am today, the deaths averaged 108 cases over the past seven days, up by one compared to the same time yesterday.

In a comparison of all states, Penang had the highest fatality rate with 18.0 deaths per 100,000 in the population. The rate was unchanged from yesterday.

This was followed by Johor (12.3), Sabah (8.9), Kedah (7.9) and Perlis (7.5).

These five states recorded death rates higher than the national rate of 6.5.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 17,574 new Covid-19 cases, making the total active cases at 221,339. This was a decrease of 5,781 active cases over the last 24 hours.

Comparatively, 22,970 Covid-19 have recovered in the same period. The total cumulative Covid-19 cases have reached 2,062,644 since the pandemic hit.

* A previous version of this story contained an error on the number of cases brought in dead which has since been corrected.