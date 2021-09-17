Sabah allows 300 congregants for Friday prayers at main mosques, says state minister

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the main mosques are the Sabah State Mosque, Kota Kinabalu City Mosque, Nurul Hikmah Mosque, and also all district mosques in the state. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 — The Sabah government allowed 300 congregants to perform Friday prayers at the state’s main mosques effective today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The minister, who is also Sabah Covid-19 spokesman, said the main mosques are the Sabah State Mosque, Kota Kinabalu City Mosque, Nurul Hikmah Mosque, here, and also all district mosques in the state.

He said the Friday prayer congregation at “Masjid Kariah” (the main mosque within a sub-district or neighbourhood) was set at 200 while at the surau it was set at 50.

“For fardhu prayers, on the other hand, the number of worshippers allowed in the main mosque is 150 people. For Masjid Kariah and surau, only 50 congregants are allowed. Priority is given to the congregation who have been fully vaccinated,” he said in a statement, tonight.

Activities including Maghrib lectures between Azan Maghrib and Azan Isyak times as well as funeral prayers are allowed.

“Funeral management and grave visits are also allowed for 20 people each. For a marriage ceremony at a mosque or surau, the number allowed is 20 people in a hall or special room which is subject to size and also permission of the committee,” he added.

Commenting on the Covid-19 cases, Masidi said 1,533 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today with a cumulative total of 182,826 cases, and the number of patients who recovered was 3,300 people with a cumulative total of 156,727 recoveries, while 4,226 patients are still receiving treatment. — Bernama