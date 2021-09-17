Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 17,577 new Covid-19 infections today, with Sarawak retaining top spot with 3,480 cases

Sarawak continued to record the highest cases at 3,480, followed by Selangor at 2,646, Johor at 2,334, Perak at 1,596, Sabah at 1,533, Penang at 1,462 and Kedah at 1,173. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malaysia recorded 17,577 new daily Covid-19 cases today.

According to the Ministry of Health, this brings the cumulative number of cases to 2,067,327 since the pandemic began.

Sarawak continued to record the highest cases at 3,480, followed by Selangor at 2,646, Johor at 2,334, Perak at 1,596, Sabah at 1,533, Penang at 1,462 and Kedah at 1,173.

States with low cases are Labuan at 10 cases, Putrajaya at 31 cases and Perlis at 41 cases.

According to the Covid-19 capacity and usage of beds data, usage of non-intensive care unit (ICU) beds stands at 70 per cent or 17,043 patients, while those who are currently admitted in the ICU are at 76 per cent or 1,611 patients.

MORE TO COME