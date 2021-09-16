Selangor Sultan: Malaysia can overcome any challenges if people remain united

Sultan Sharafuddin at the first meeting for the fourth-term of the 14th Selangor legislative assembly in Shah Alam August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 16 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said Malaysia would be able to overcome any challenge that comes its way if the people continue to celebrate diversity and consolidate unity.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office official Facebook page in conjunction with Malaysia Day today, His Highness called on the people, regardless of religion, race and ethnicity to remain united towards building a developed nation and living in peace and harmony.

Sultan Sharafuddin urged every citizen to instil the spirit of patriotism and to always feel proud of being Malaysian, the Facebook post read.

Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also conveyed their Malaysia Day felicitations to all Malaysians. — Bernama