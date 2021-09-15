Sabah to allow Covid-19 vaccinations for 12- to 17-year-olds starting tomorrow

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was previously reported saying Sabah would begin vaccinating teenagers once the state was nearing vaccinating 80 per cent of its adult population. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 15 — The state government will allow vaccination of teenagers aged between 12 and 17 beginning tomorrow, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today.

He said the matter was discussed and decided at the State Cabinet meeting here today after taking into account the infectivity in Sabah and the reopening of schools soon.

“This was also in line with the Health Ministry’s stand to get as many adolescents in this high-risk group to be vaccinated and in anticipation of the reopening of schools starting October 3,” he said.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was previously reported saying the state would begin vaccinating teenagers once the state was nearing vaccinating 80 per cent of its adult population.

Sabah today reported 2,015 new Covid 19 cases today, up from yesterday’s 1,784. It has been recording a slight downtrend in the last week, but vaccination has also slowed considerably to well below its 80,000 jabs per day capacity.

Yesterday it recorded 23,455 jabs, the lowest it’s had in a while.

The state has so far fully vaccinated some 52 per cent of its registered adult population or some 36 per cent of its total population.