Minister reminds tourists arriving in Langkawi to comply with SOP

Duty free shops remain closed as Langkawi gets ready to open to domestic tourists from September 16 amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Malaysia September 15, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — With less than 24 hours left before the reopening of Langkawi under the domestic tourism bubble initiative tomorrow, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri hopes the programme will run smoothly and safely.

Nancy, who arrived in Langkawi this afternoon, also hoped that the initiative would give light to the tourism industry to breathe again and recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her advice for tourists is to always adhere to the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Make sure the Langkawi tourism bubble remains green so that we can realise more plans for domestic tourism bubbles,” she said via a post on her Facebook page.

Through another post, Nancy said she was satisfied with the briefing given to her on the TracAPM System to be implemented on tourists arriving in Langkawi tomorrow.

“This system will assist the ministry with end-to-end facilitation of monitoring the movement of visitors from the time of arrival to their accommodation or quarantine station and check-out from the accommodation or quarantine station,” she said.

She said a total of 24 buskers from the Musicians and Buskers Association have also arrived in Langkawi today to enliven the reopening of the legendary island to tourists.

They have been allowed to perform at nine main locations on the island, including Dataran Lang, she said.

“I hope this effort can provide an opportunity for musical artistes to regain their source of income for their survival after not being able to perform for so long,” she added.

Tomorrow, Nancy is scheduled to welcome the arrival of the first flight that will bring tourists under the bubble programme to the island before heading to the ferry terminal to welcome those arriving by ferry.

The Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) expects about 400,000 tourists to visit Langkawi within the next three and a half months with the reopening of the resort island tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said tourists going to Langkawi are required to undergo the Covid-19 screening test before starting their journey. — Bernama