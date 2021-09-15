Malaysia Airlines updates travel advisory for Langkawi

Deserted Eagle Square is pictured, as Langkawi gets ready to open to domestic tourists from September 16, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, Malaysia September 14, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Malaysia Airlines has updated its travel advisory for passengers headed for Langkawi, in line with the latest travel requirements by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Malaysia Airlines said under the travel bubble programme announced previously, only fully vaccinated travellers, except for those in EMCO areas, can travel to Langkawi while dependents or children under 18 years who have not received their vaccination must be accompanied by parents or guardians to enter Langkawi.

However, today MOH has made it compulsory for passengers aged seven years old and above to undergo a Covid-19 test (RT-PCR or RTK-Antigen) prior to departure.

The permission to travel will depend on a risk assessment that includes passengers’ vaccination status and Covid-19 test result.

“The RT PCR or RTK Antigen tests can be done at any health facility or private laboratory within 48 hours prior to departure and a test certificate with negative results must be presented at the airline check-in counter,” the airline said in a statement.

Alternatively, customers may purchase their own saliva self-test kit and undergo the test at Anjung Tinjau, Level 5, KLIA.

The saliva self-test kits can also be purchased through the private service providers at Anjung Tinjau.

MOH officials will issue a slip upon completion of the saliva test and passengers are required to present the slip at the check-in counter, the airline said.

“However, children six years of age and below must undergo health assessment at Anjung Tinjau, Level 5 in KLIA taking into account their ability to produce saliva.

“This category of passengers must travel with a parent or legal guardian who has been fully vaccinated, tested negative for Covid-19, and not a close contact with a positive case,” it said.

Passengers travelling to Langkawi for any other purpose besides tourism are still required to present a police permit as they enter the terminal and at the check-in counter.

They are required to keep all relevant documents (slip and certificate) for verification on arrival at Langkawi International Airport.

More information on the latest advisory is available at https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/mhapp/hq/en/important-notice/malaysia/langkawi.html. — Bernama