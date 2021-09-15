Kindergarten, child care to reopen for working parents in Phase One and Two

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s speech in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — A new set of restrictions have been lifted under several Phases of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) to be effective from September 17, announced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

In a statement, he said that kindergartens, day care centres, nurseries and mind development centres will be allowed to open in Phases One and Two to service children whose parents are both working.

“Operators and workers in these centres must be fully vaccinated before being allowed to operate,” he said.

