Fully vaccinated and heading to Sarawak from other states? Quarantine not required, but new rules apply, says SDMC

The Darul Hana Bridge in Kuching, July 31, 2021. The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said all travellers must apply to enter the state by filling the EnterSarawak Form and e-Health Declaration Form (eHDF) online. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 15 — The Sarawak government today said individuals who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer be required to quarantine when they arrive from other states from tomorrow.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said, however, that all travellers must apply to enter the state by filling the EnterSarawak Form and e-Health Declaration Form (eHDF) online.

“They must also provide proof that they are fully vaccinated,” the SDMC said in a statement, adding that applicants must also submit a negative result for a RT-PCR test taken three days prior to their departure.

The SDMC said teenagers below the age of 18, who are travelling with their parents or guardians to Sarawak, will also be exempted from quarantine.

“However, they are advised to monitor their health for 10 days at home,” it said.

The SDMC said the mandatory 10-day quarantine will still be imposed on individuals who have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or have yet to be vaccinated, upon their arrival in the state.

It said they are also required to apply to enter Sarawak by filling the EnterSarawak Form and e-Health Declaration Form (eHDF) online.

They must also provide a negative result for a RT-PCR test taken three days before their departure, it added.

The SDMC said individuals, who are not fully vaccinated or have not been vaccinated, will be isolated in hotels used as quarantine centres.

It said there is no change of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for individuals arriving from abroad.

The SDMC explained the term “fully vaccinated” denotes those who have received two doses of the Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, and that a period of 14 days has passed since the second dose.

As for single-dose vaccines, such as CanSino and Janssen, it said “fully vaccinated” means a period of 28 days has passed since inoculation.

The SDMC said these latest decisions were made after it had assessed the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak and other states in Malaysia.

It said the decisions were also made after taking into consideration the increase in the number of individuals who are fully vaccinated in Malaysia.